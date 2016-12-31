“Tie One on for Safety” with MADD on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Don't forget to choose a designated driver as part of your New Year's plans.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) will hand out window clings and red ribbons today at Waterway Gas and Wash. The organization hopes the giveaways will remind party goers to determine how they're getting home before they head out on New Year's Eve.

Meghan Carter, Missouri Executive Director of MADD, which provides support for families who have lost loved ones, talks about the event and New Year's safety on FOX 2.

MADD'S "Tie One on for Safety" Event

Waterway Gas and Wash

Dec. 31, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

10559 Old Olive Street Rd.

Creve Coeur, MO

For more information: MADD.org

By Mia Kweskin