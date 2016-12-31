Vehicles stolen from Chesterfield motor sports dealer over Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO (KTVI)- Over the Christmas holiday, numerous side-by-side vehicles were stolen from Surdyke Motorsports in Chesterfield , located on N. Outer Forty Road. More than $150,000 in inventory was stolen. The suspects were driving a white Ford Ranger with an extended cab.

Owner Matt Surdyke is offering a reward for the recovery and conviction of the thieves. If you see any of these vehicles please call the Chesterfield Police Department at 314-889-2341.

Some of the vehicles stolen were as follows:

2015 Yamaha Viking VI, Blue, Last 6 of VIN – 100674

2017 Titanium Polaris RZR 1000 Last 6 of VIN – 789879

2017 Polaris Ranger 1000, Green Last 6 of VIN – 551793

2017 Polaris Ranger 570, Black Pearl, Last 6 of VIN – 774999

2017 Polaris Ranger 900, Camo Last 6 of VIN – 556575

2016 Honda Pioneer 1000, 5 seater, Camo, Last 6 of VIN – 001364

2017 Honda Pioneer 500, Green Last 6 of VIN 20087

2017 Polaris General Deluxe, Titanium, Last 6 of VIN – 866758

2014 Polaris RZR 800 XC, Black, Last 6 of VIN – 355326