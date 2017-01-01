× 1 year later, rebuilding continues after rare winter flood

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A year after a rare winter flood devastated parts of suburban St. Louis, many residents and businesses are continuing to pick up the pieces.

Heavy rains in December 2015 caused widespread flooding in eastern Missouri, the worst of it along the Meramec River in the southern part of the St. Louis region. Fenton alderman Joe Maurath told St. Louis Public Radio that things still haven’t returned to normal.

Missouri officials say more than 7,000 structures were damaged. Two wastewater treatment plants were knocked offline. One was running again within a couple of weeks, but a plant in Fenton took several months to rebuild.

