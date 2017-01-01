× Illinois survives Ohio State 75-70

CHAMAPAIGN, Ill. _ Malcolm Hill scored 20 points to help Illinois escape with a 75-70 win over Ohio State on Sunday night. Hill drove to his left for a layup to give Illinois a 71-67 lead with 55-seconds left. Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tracy Abrams each made two free throws from there to seal it.

Illinois (11-4, 1-1 Big Ten) looked like a different team against the Buckeyes, making stops and going on runs to help its lead. The Illini built a lead that reached as much a 15 points in the latter part of the first half after the Buckeyes went through a couple of scoring droughts.

The Illinois bench out-scored Ohio State’s 25-9, led by big men Michael Finke and Maverick Morgan with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

JaQuan Lyle led Ohio State (10-4, 0-1 Big Ten) with 26 points.

By MICHAL DWOJAK

Associated Press