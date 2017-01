Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Due to the forecast, the National Hockey League will announce the start time of the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00am Monday. Right now, the scheduled start time is Noon on January 2. As of this writing, there is no official change in that time.

Rain showers are forecasted for the St. Louis area on Monday. The NHL wants to be sure that players are safe on the ice and that fans have the best experience possible.