ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Local enthusiasts have been water skiing on the Mississippi River in front of the Arch on January 1st for the last 41 years. Chesterfield resident and former U.S. Water Ski champion Kevin Day has been part of the fun for the past 31 years. This New Year’s Day, he took to the water dressed as Santa Claus.

The event is a fundraiser for the Missouri Disabled Water Ski Association. More than $100,000 has been raised over the years.