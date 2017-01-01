× Springfield cold case effort generating tips

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Officials say a Springfield initiative focusing attention on old homicide cases that started in the spring is still generating tips.

Springfield Police Officer Mike Badger is coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard counties. He says no arrests have been made in the 30 homicides the program highlighted. However, the Crime Stoppers program received another tip on one of the cases last week.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2ipvv5y) reports the program initially focused on 10 unsolved homicides in Springfield and the surrounding area between 2003 and 2014. To help spur tips, Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 instead of the usual reward of up to $1,000.

Badger says he considers the program a success. He says investigators received new information and were able to open several cases to re-interview people.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com