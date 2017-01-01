RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)- The first baby born in the St. Louis area in 2017 was delivered at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital shortly after midnight. Mom Jasmine Miller delivered a baby girl, Ashton, via C-section at 12:10am on New Year’s Day. Ashton weighs 5lbs, 4 oz. and is 19.29” long. Congratulations to all!
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital welcomes area’s first baby of 2017
