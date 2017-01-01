St. Louis County sees first homicide just after ringing in the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – It is a sad statistic to start a new year. St. Louis County logged its first homicide of 2017 just twenty minutes into it. On January 1, 2017, at approximately 12:20 AM, St. Louis County Police responded to the 5200 block of Jamestown Bay Court for a call for a shooting. Officers arrived and found a man dead after having been shot several times.

An investigation revealed that a disturbance had occurred within the victim’s residence just prior to shots being fired and that the suspect and victim knew each other. There is no suspect description.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The incident is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.