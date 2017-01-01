What to expect with 2017’s new laws in Missouri and Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - With a new year comes new laws, some of the big changes have to do with driving, guns and school fighting. In Missouri there are more than 100 new laws that will go into effect and in Illinois nearly 200 new laws and the list is broad.

Illinois will require hairstylists to take domestic abuse training. The state will also boost the rights of domestic workers and repeal the tax on feminine hygiene products.

Also, in Illinois authorities say buckle up and pay attention. There are now some new laws on the road for the new year. Among them are tweaks to a "Move Over Law". In addition to slowing down or changing lanes when you approach an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, you will now have to do that when any vehicle is stopped on the side of the road with the hazard lights on. Fines and jail time are also increasing . If you are caught speeding through a work or school zone.

In Missouri, gun rights are expanding .Gun owners will be able to conceal and carry them anywhere in Missouri and permits are not necessary.However, the carry laws have limitations to places that post 'No Guns' at their doors. Background checks for buying weapons still apply as required. Only holders of Missouri concealed-carry permits can carry concealed weapons outside of the state, and Illinois still requires visitors to have Illinois permits.

Also in Missouri, a school yard fight could turn into a felony . The new law delivers swifter punishments for children who are in fights. Third and fourth degree assaults will be reclassified from misdemeanors to felonies. The fourth degree will be a misdemeanor. It will replace the current assault in the third degree, which is a misdemeanor. The new assault in the third degree will be a felony, but it’s a new low-level felony that previously did not exits.

Lastly, in Missouri the minimum wage will increase from the 2016 rate of $7.65 an hour to $7.70.