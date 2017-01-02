Blues fans compare NHL’s Winter Classic win to World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Busch Stadium was rocking as the Blues brought home the victory Monday during the NHL's Winter Classic. Some fans compared it to winning a World Series.

There were 48,000 fans inside Busch Stadium Monday. Many of therm were chanting, "Let's go Blues."

Temperatures were in the 40's with drizzle as diehard Blues and Blackhawks fans were making their way into the stadium. The Winter Classic HAs been played in other cities in freezing cold and snow. So, the St. Louis weather wasn't so bad. No umbrellas allowed inside Busch Stadium. So fans were covering up with rain gear to settle in to watch the epic game.

There were plenty of smiles and plenty of merchandise sold for this special occasion. Both St. Louis and Chicago fans were wearing present and throwback sweaters.