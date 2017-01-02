Clearing up confusion over Missouri’s new concealed carry gun law

"Show Me Shooters" firearms instructor Don Pind says to clear up the confusion, his shop has been handing out informational sheets to customers explaining the particulars of the new law. For example, it explains that without a concealed carry permit, it's still illegal to carry a gun in places like police departments, government buildings, airports and schools. With or without a permit, you still can't carry a gun on buses or metro trains.
Getting proper training is a personal responsibility people should still take seriously.