Clearing up confusion over Missouri’s new concealed carry gun law

KANSAS CITY, KS (WDAF) - When it comes to shooting a gun, practice makes perfect. But now, with the enactment of a new law, people who live in Missouri won't be required to undergo any training or obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

"Show Me Shooters" firearms instructor Don Pind says to clear up the confusion, his shop has been handing out informational sheets to customers explaining the particulars of the new law. For example, it explains that without a concealed carry permit, it's still illegal to carry a gun in places like police departments, government buildings, airports and schools. With or without a permit, you still can't carry a gun on buses or metro trains.

Getting proper training is a personal responsibility people should still take seriously.