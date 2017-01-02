Dense fog advisory issued for St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A dense fog advisory was issued Monday night for the St. Louis area. The weather is proving a challenge for drivers.

Steve Begando was driving in the fog, “I was kind of surprised when I came out here looking around oh man it was a little bit foggier than I expected.”

The rainy day turned into a foggy night. Interstate 64 near midtown and buildings not far from SLU’s campus became shrouded in fog.

Michael Johnson was out and about in the foggy weather, “I think it’s going to thicken up right now it’s difficult to get along if you don’t have fog lights very difficult.”

At Lambert Airport visibility dropped. Planes on the tarmac were almost hidden. Inside the terminal passengers learned about twenty flights were canceled or delayed. In many cases not because of the weather in St. Louis but the ice and snow in other cities.

Brawley Darbon’s friend was arriving an hour and half late. Darbon said, “I was kind of worried that he would be delayed because fog, the fog hasn’t lifted all day. I was at the blues game all day long I could not see the Arch at the stadium today.”

It looks like this weather could be with us at the beginning of the early morning rush hour. One woman summed it up, “It’s pretty nasty out here.”