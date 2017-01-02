Family goes to Winter Classic at Busch after FOX 2 reporter ‘Pays-it-Forward’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A FOX 2 reporter decided to pay it forward after she got four free tickets to the NHL's Winter Classic game at Busch stadium.

Katherine Hessel writes, "Right before the game a nice gentleman from Bridgestone came up to me and handed me these four tickets, saying his clients couldn't make it. My photographer and I couldn't go to the game so we decided to give them away. We saw a family of four watching the game through the fence and surprised them with the tickets!! They all cried they were so happy!"