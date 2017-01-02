Jack In The Box Play Of The Day

Posted 4:00 am, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:01AM, January 2, 2017

Win a Jack in the Box Prize Pack!

810x1200-jack-in-the-box-play-of-the-day

Jack in the Box sponsors FOX 2’s Play of the Day during the NFL Post Season!  Play of the Day airs following the biggest match-ups in the NFL during Sports Final on FOX 2 including:

January 8th – NFC Wild Card Game

January 14th – NFC Divisional Playoff Game

January 15th – NFC Divisional Playoff Game

January 22nd – NFC Championship Game

To celebrate, Jack in the Box is giving away a huge prize pack including:

  • Backpack
  • T-shirt
  • Water Bottle
  • Antennae Ball
  • $100 Jack Cash gift card

ENTER HERE

Hurry!  Entries are due by January 22nd at Midnight.

Contest rules