List of restaurants participating in the ‘Dine Out’ for officer Matt Crosby
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – You can eat out and help raise money for a former Rock Hill police officer. Matt Crosby was shot and paralyzed while on duty in 2010.
The goal is to raise enough money to build him a wheelchair accessible home. The dine-out event is on Thursday January 12th.
Dine Out for Matt Crosby participants are posted below. The percentage of sales pledged to be donated on January 12th is also listed:
- Racanellis New York Pizzeria, Webster Groves 10% all day
- Sushi Station, Webster Groves 20% all day- Dine in and carry out
- Llywelyn’s Pub, Webster Groves 20% all day
- Fredddies Market, Webster Groves 10% all day- all sales
- Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli 10% all day
- FroYo, Webster Groves 10% all day
- HWY 61 Road House, Webster Groves 10% 4pm-close
- Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Webster Groves 10% all day
- Yolklore, Webster Groves 10% all day
- Trainwreck Saloon, Rock Hill 10% all day
- Slider House, Rock Hill 20% PLUS a $2,500 donation all day
- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake Pizza, Rock Hill 10% all day
- St. Louis Wing Company, Rock Hill 10% 5-9 pm
- Hacienda, Rock Hill 10% 4-9 pm
- El Indio, Rock Hill 10% all day
- Katie’s Pizza, Rock Hill 20% all day
- Breadsmith, Warson Woods 50% all day
- J Greene’s Pub, Warson Woods 10% all day
- Cousin Hugos, Maplewood at least 10%, likely more, depending upon sales that day all day
- The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Maplewood 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)
- Boogaloo, Cubano . Creole.Caribe, Maplewood 10% all day
- Kirkwood Station Brewing Co, Kirkwood 10% all day
- Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, Kirkwood 10% all day
- The Wood Cask, Kirkwood 10% 3 pm- close
- Kirkwood Brewhouse, Kirkwood 10% all day
- Texas Roadhouse, Kirkwood 10% 4-10 pm
- Three Kings Public House, Des Peres 10% all day
- Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Des Peres 20% 4 pm-close
- Byrd & Barrel Gourmet Chicken Fast, Jefferson Ave, St. louis 10% all day
- Firehouse Bar & Grill, Mehlville 10% all day
- Parrot’s bar & Grill, St. Peters 20% 3pm-close
- Shamrocks Pub N Grill, St. Peters 10% all day
- Gettemeiers, St Peters 10% all day
- Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria, University City 20% all day
- Blue Sky, Brentwood 10% all day
- Barrister’s, Clayton 10% all day
- Cannolis, Florissant 10% all day
- Hendels, Florissant 10% all day
- Gettemeiers, Florissant 10% all day
- Houlihan’s Creve Coeur 10% all day
- Blue Sky, O’Fallon 10% all day
- The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Creve Coeur 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)
- Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Ozark, Mo. 20% all day
More information: http://www.dineoutmattcrosby.com/