List of restaurants participating in the ‘Dine Out’ for officer Matt Crosby

Posted 3:47 pm, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 03:48PM, January 2, 2017
ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – You can eat out and help raise money for a former Rock Hill police officer. Matt Crosby was shot and paralyzed while on duty in 2010.

The goal is to raise enough money to build him a wheelchair accessible home. The dine-out event is on Thursday January 12th.

Dine Out for Matt Crosby participants are posted below. The percentage of sales pledged to be donated on January 12th is also listed:

  • Racanellis New York Pizzeria, Webster Groves 10% all day
  • Sushi Station, Webster Groves 20% all day- Dine in and carry out
  • Llywelyn’s Pub, Webster Groves 20% all day
  • Fredddies Market, Webster Groves 10% all day- all sales
  • Lubeley’s Bakery and Deli 10% all day
  • FroYo, Webster Groves 10% all day
  • HWY 61 Road House, Webster Groves 10% 4pm-close
  • Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, Webster Groves 10% all day
  • Yolklore, Webster Groves 10% all day
  • Trainwreck Saloon, Rock Hill 10% all day
  • Slider House, Rock Hill 20% PLUS a $2,500 donation all day
  • Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N Bake Pizza, Rock Hill 10% all day
  • St. Louis Wing Company, Rock Hill 10% 5-9 pm
  • Hacienda, Rock Hill 10% 4-9 pm
  • El Indio, Rock Hill 10% all day
  • Katie’s Pizza, Rock Hill 20% all day
  • Breadsmith, Warson Woods 50% all day
  • J Greene’s Pub, Warson Woods 10% all day
  • Cousin Hugos, Maplewood at least 10%, likely more, depending upon sales that day all day
  • The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Maplewood 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)
  • Boogaloo, Cubano . Creole.Caribe, Maplewood 10% all day
  • Kirkwood Station Brewing Co, Kirkwood 10% all day
  • Oberweis Ice Cream and Dairy Store, Kirkwood 10% all day
  • The Wood Cask, Kirkwood 10% 3 pm- close
  • Kirkwood Brewhouse, Kirkwood 10% all day
  • Texas Roadhouse, Kirkwood 10% 4-10 pm
  • Three Kings Public House, Des Peres 10% all day
  • Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Des Peres 20% 4 pm-close
  • Byrd & Barrel Gourmet Chicken Fast, Jefferson Ave, St. louis 10% all day
  • Firehouse Bar & Grill, Mehlville 10% all day
  • Parrot’s bar & Grill, St. Peters 20% 3pm-close
  • Shamrocks Pub N Grill, St. Peters 10% all day
  • Gettemeiers, St Peters 10% all day
  • Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria, University City 20% all day
  • Blue Sky, Brentwood 10% all day
  • Barrister’s, Clayton 10% all day
  • Cannolis, Florissant 10% all day
  • Hendels, Florissant 10% all day
  • Gettemeiers, Florissant 10% all day
  • Houlihan’s Creve Coeur 10% all day
  • Blue Sky, O’Fallon 10% all day
  • The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Creve Coeur 10% lunch hours, (11 a.m-2 p.m.)
  • Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Ozark, Mo. 20% all day

More information: http://www.dineoutmattcrosby.com/