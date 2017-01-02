× Lt. Gov.-elect Parson recovering from heart surgery

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) – Lt. Gov.-elect Mike Parson says he is recovering after undergoing heart surgery. He says he will be ready to take office on Inauguration Day next week.

Parson released a statement Monday disclosing the surgery. He said the heart problem was discovered during a routine medical checkup.

James Harris, an adviser to Parson’s transition team, said doctors discovered some blockage in Parson’s heart and he underwent surgery Christmas Eve at a Springfield hospital. Parson declined to say which hospital treated Parson.

Parson, a cattle rancher and former sheriff, said in his statement that he is well and resting at his home in Bolivar. He thanked the medical team and his family and friends and said he is looking forward to the inauguration ceremony on Jan. 9.