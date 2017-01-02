× Man fatally shot by Springfield police identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Springfield police have identified a man who was fatally shot by officers on New Year’s Day as 44-year-old James Lewis.

Lewis died hours after he was shot Sunday near Silver Springs Park in north Springfield.

The department says in a statement that officers found Lewis in the park early Sunday with a gun and threatening to kill his wife.

Police say Lewis would not cooperate with officers and the use of less lethal weapons was unsuccessful. The department says Lewis was shot after he pointed a gun at officers. He died later at a hospital.

The department said some officers were placed on administrative leave, which is typical after a police shooting. It did not say how many officers were involved in the shooting.