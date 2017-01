Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Everything is set for the NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium!

The Blues tweeted, "Due to the changing weather forecast, the start time for the winter classic will be announced at 7 a.m." However, the game will begin at noon as planned.

The Blues and Blackhawks did get to practice Sunday afternoon at Busch. They tried to get accustomed to the ice surface and the different sight lines.

Fans of both the Blues and Blackhawks are ready for the game!