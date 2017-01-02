Pet of the Week – Trigger

Posted 12:05 pm, January 2, 2017, by , Updated at 12:04PM, January 2, 2017

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Trigger is a 3-year-old beagle mix who came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control.

As of this writing, Trigger has been at MEHS for less than a week. Staffers have noticed he’s quite the leisurely dog and enjoys long walks so he can sniff everything around him.

When he’s not putting his nose to use, Trigger loves attention and cuddles.

If you are interested in learning more about Trigger, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

