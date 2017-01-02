pet-of-the-week

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Trigger is a 3-year-old beagle mix who came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control.

As of this writing, Trigger has been at MEHS for less than a week. Staffers have noticed he’s quite the leisurely dog and enjoys long walks so he can sniff everything around him.

When he’s not putting his nose to use, Trigger loves attention and cuddles.

If you are interested in learning more about Trigger, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!