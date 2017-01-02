× Reward climbs for killer of music promoter found dead in car

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The reward money for information about a shooting that left a music promoter dead is growing. David Bewig Jr, 31, was found dead inside his vehicle on December 9th. It was parked in the 5500 block of Etzell.

Relatives say bewig owned an entertainment business. They say they can’t think of anyone who would want to hurt him.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Bewig’s father says his family is matching that number.

Please call CrimeStoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or visit: http://stlrcs.org/