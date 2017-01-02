South County man gets results after recording workers stealing from home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - You wouldn't believe his story if he didn't capture it on camera. He brought it to Fox 2, who he credits with helping him make a remarkable turnaround.

In July, Brent Evans told us how he was trying to save his home, while the mortgage company was starting foreclosure. He said he was still the legal owner when the mortgage company sent people who ravaged his home. Now he says, thanks in part to our reporting, he's been paid and the suspects could be arrested at any time.

Evans said, "I was ecstatic you guys were able to do something. It really did help me out, seriously."

In May 2016, a mortgage company's subcontractor put a notice on his front door - "Warning. This property has been winterized."

Evans explained, "They were supposed to come out and just secure the property and make sure that it was vacant and then winterize it if it was vacant. Then they were supposed to leave, but that's not what happened. They winterized the property and then cleaned the house for me as well. Ha, ha."

Four cameras capture what happened.

Evans described, "Once they got in, then it was just a flood of everything coming out of the house."

Video shows a man walk out with a tool set. Someone takes a large hunting bow. One box appears to be so heavy the man struggles with it.

It sometimes looks like a treasure hunt. One guy used his phone light to look. At one point someone notices a camera and points it down. The new camera angle later captures what appears to be more thefts from Evans` trade as an auto technician.

Evans estimated about $10,000 worth of property stolen.

He reports much better news today. Evans can`t give specifics, because of a non-disclosure agreement, but he credits our story with getting him action.

He said, "The story absolutely made a difference contacting you. I was laying on the couch thinking `Should I contact FOX 2? Is this something they could really help me out with?` You see stories all the time where people have problems and they`re helped out and it makes you feel good and in this case you guys did a phenomenal job for me.'"

Wells Fargo was the mortgage company, which hired a company called MCS to secure Evans' home. Both of those companies not only worked with Evans on his losses, but cooperated with police in identifying suspects from a third subcontractor that was responsible for the burglary.

Evans says he`s been told police know who the suspects are and they will get them.

