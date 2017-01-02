St. Charles ‘New Hope’ food pantry may close after founder’s sudden death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - A food pantry is at risk of closing after the last of its founders dies on Christmas eve. The pantry is only open a couple of days a week but now after that sudden death. Volunteers are fighting to keep things up.

New Hope Founder Pastor Michael Groeper died suddenly of a heart attack on Christmas eve. Groeper and his wife Mary started the nonprofit back in 1988 while working with people battling addiction. since then they've helped thousands with food, housing and utilities and depended solely on donations. Family members say they will do everything they can to keep the pantry, thrift store and legacy of the Groepers alive.

Friends of the non-profit created a GoFundMe page to help with utilities, rent and other needs at the pantry. Right now they have eight volunteers. They need more volunteers along with money and food to keep things running smoothly.

The pantry is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11am to 4pm.