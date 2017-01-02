TKO: Blues fans deserved this wonderful Winter Classic

For a franchise that always seems to have bad luck. I mean, a goalie once tripped over Sarah Palin's blue carpet. This was a special day. A day that was years in the making and a memory that will last forever. Even the NHL, the much maligned NHL, jokes about a garage league.
They got it right, they nailed the weather forecast. It rained before and after the Classic. It wouldn't have been the same without a win over the hated Hawks. Hitch wore a cool hat and Tarasenko scored twice.
Blues fans deserve a day like this. There have been enough days when we hear Erik Johnson fell off a golf kart and they traded Pronger for who? Tom Stillman deserved this just like Enos deserved his 4 and 12 LA embarrassment.
Don't take it from me. Brett Hull, a guy who's had some big moments. Hully said, "It was one of the greatest weekends of my life."