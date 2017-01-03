× 87-year-old woman, suspected victim of abuse, dies

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) _ An 87-year-old southeast Missouri woman is dead, and her daughter may face manslaughter charges.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports that Theresa Smothers died Saturday, two day after police say they found her malnourished and living in deplorable conditions at her daughter’s Poplar Bluff home. An autopsy is planned.

The 65-year-old daughter was arrested Thursday but later released. Authorities say that in addition to elder abuse, she is expected to be charged with voluntary manslaughter. Formal charges had not been filed by Tuesday morning, according to Missouri’s online court reporting system.

Theresa Smothers weighed just 71 pounds when she was removed from her daughter’s home. Police say she was suffering from extreme malnutrition and dehydration, and had open bed sores.

___

Information from: Daily American Republic