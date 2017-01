Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI)- Authorities are investigating after a body was found near a junior high school in Belleville.

The body was discovered around 5 a.m. Tuesday near Emge Junior High School located at 7401 Westchester Drive.

Our Rogue Runner Jamar Black is on the scene.

The name, sex and age of the person have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as more details become available.