× Child dies after car strikes tree on Highway 67 in Bonne Terre

BONNE TERRE, MO (KTVI) – A child died after crash on Highway 67 in Bonne Terre Tuesday afternoon.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened at Highway 67 at Hedge Apple Lane in Bonne Terre. A single car ran off the read and struck a tree.

A child was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The child died later at the hospital.

The identity of the accident victim has not yet ben released. The Missouri Highway Patrol is still investigating this accident. More details will be posted as this story develops.