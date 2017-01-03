Cops and citizens look to help paralyzed Rock Hill officer with home improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK HILL, MO (KTVI) - Cops and citizens want a Rock Hill police officer who was shot and paralyzed in the line of duty almost seven years ago to know they have not forgotten about him. They are putting on a dine out for Officer Matt Crosby Thursday, January 12. Matt Crosby was just released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon. He said, “I’m doing pretty good I guess.”

Since he was shot in April of 2010 his mom estimates he’s been in and out of the hospital close to twenty times. Lately he’s been bedridden with pressure wounds. Crosby said, “I’ve had a rough year.”

Matt enjoys playing video games with his two sons Ian and Luke. His rental house is nowhere near being accessible for a man who is paralyzed from the waist down. There’s not much room for his sons. When Ellisville patrolman Chuck Kraus heard that he went into action posting a message on Facebook. Kraus said, “We want to raise as much as we can to get his house built six years later and still not equipped that’s too long in my eyes.”

The Slider House in Rock Hill is not only giving a percentage of sales on January 12th, the owners have already donated $2,500 up front. Andy Rathmann is assistant general manager at the restaurant. He said, “We want to give back to those who serve us keep our community safe.”

Christmas cards decorate a wall in Matt’s home. They bring him joy. His mom says the fundraiser has lifted his spirits and given him hope. Virginia Crosby said, “He’s so excited now he feels like there’s a future there.” Matt added, “I’m just so touched by everybody their willingness to help.”

Organizers are still looking for more restaurants to take part and they want to remind people to have dinner at one of the establishments a week from this Thursday, which also happens to be Matt’s birthday.