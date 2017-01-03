Dandy Inn pub to close January 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI) – After more than 40 years, a Fairview Heights staple is closing its doors.

Irish eyes have been crying since it was announced the Dandy Inn pub would serve its last food and drink to the public on Sunday, January 15.

Customers have been enjoying the famous chicken wings and fish dinners since 1977. The building itself has served as a bar when the Ridge Prairie Saloon opened at the end of prohibition in 1933.

Rumors have been around for decades that Abraham Lincoln once visited the old brick building on Lincoln highway.

David and Phyllis Daniels opened the restaurant in 1977. Their son, Mark, took over the business five years later. He told employees Monday night that the restaurant was closing.

The reason for closing the Dandy Inn? Owner Mark Daniels said it’s not business; it’s personal. He said he’s not retiring, he’s simply tired.

Mark said he doesn't know if someone will buy the building or continue it as a restaurant.