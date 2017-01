Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A yearlong battle between You Paid For It and the City of St. Louis over a falling down house may be over.

The city finally has news that's music to frustrated neighbor’s ears.

Danette Young who lives next door to a derelict house on Rauschenbach in North St. Louis called in the You Paid For It team after getting nowhere with city hall to tear down a dangerous building.