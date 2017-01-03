× Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing elderly man

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating an 87-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon.

According to police, Harold Johnson was last seen January 2 around 2 p.m. He left his home in the 3800 block of Courtois to go to the post office and never came back.

Johnson suffers from dementia and memory loss. He doesn’t have a cellphone.

Police said Johnson’s credit card was used at a Casey’s General Store in Altamont, Illinois just after 6:10 a.m. on January 3.

Police described Johnson as a Caucasian man, standing 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds, balding with grey hair, brown eyes, and a mole on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a stripped shirt, a dark jacket, and blue jeans. He also wears glasses.

Johnson drives a black 2014 Chevy Impala with Missouri license plates SM9S0T.

Anyone who sees Johnson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5603.