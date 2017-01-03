Leaders to discuss funding for Scottrade Center renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- St. Louis city leaders will meet with Blues executives to discuss plans to renovate Scottrade Center. Aldermen will consider a plan to fund $160 million in renovations through city bonds, with no state funding.

Among the proposed upgrades are a bigger scoreboard, revamped seating and remodeled locker rooms.

In attendance will be Mayor Francis Slay, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, Blues chairman Tom Stillman and CEO Chris Zimmerman. Frank Viverito, President of the St. Louis Sports Commission will also be present.

The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3rd at Scottrade Center.