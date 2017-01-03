Light snow in the forecast for Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The fog was been blown out but the low clouds will remain into this evening...and tonight. Cold air is pouring into the bi-state area from the north. Temperatures will steadily slide back through the 40s and into the 30s by sunset. By Wednesday morning temperatures will reach down to near 20, colder northwest of St. Louis.

My forecast for some light snow for Thursday is still right on track. A weak weather system will spread snow, mostly light snow and flurries, across the region. Wednesday night into the Thursday morning rush hour. This snow will be accompanied by even more cold air. As it stands right now, our viewing area will see anywhere from a dusting to as much as 2" in a few spots.