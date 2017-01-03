Light snow in the forecast for Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The fog was been blown out but the low clouds will remain into this evening...and tonight. Cold air is pouring into the bi-state area from the north. Temperatures will steadily slide back through the 40s and into the 30s by sunset. By Wednesday morning temperatures will reach down to near 20, colder northwest of St. Louis.
My forecast for some light snow for Thursday is still right on track. A weak weather system will spread snow, mostly light snow and flurries, across the region. Wednesday night into the Thursday morning rush hour. This snow will be accompanied by even more cold air. As it stands right now, our viewing area will see anywhere from a dusting to as much as 2" in a few spots.
This will be a dry, powdery snow as temperatures will be in the teens, which means it will also stick quickly to grass and untreated road surfaces.
While the total accumulation forecast is light, the timing is such that it will come heading into the morning rush Thursday morning and we all know what that means. There could be issues and folks will want to plan extra time for their commute.
I'll have more on this tonight on Fox 2 News and will post a snowfall map after the early evening newscasts.
Check the latest weather conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Weather
Grab our app for the the updates on your phone: FOX2Now.com/Apps