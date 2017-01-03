× Man charged in police vehicle shooting

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a local man Tuesday for his role in firing shots at police vehicles on New Year’s Eve.

According to police, the shooting occurred at Gasconade Street and Oregon Avenue, in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Four men were taken into custody following a brief investigation.

One of those men, 19-year-old Renard Jones, was charged with resisting arrest. Jones remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

The other three suspects are in jail awaiting formal charges.