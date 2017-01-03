× Man kills wife, then himself, on New Year’s Eve – Police

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 32-year-old man shot and killed his wife in their south city home before taking his own life, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting occurred December 31 around 12:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of S. Spring Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Officers responded to a “call for police” and found 28-year-old Stacey Aubuchon and 32-year-old James Aubuchon dead inside the home. Police determined James shot Stacey and then turned the gun on himself.

The investigation remains ongoing. A motive has yet to be disclosed.