Massive explosion rocks Grandview Mo

GRANDVIEW, MO (KSHB) – Fire crews are at the scene of a massive explosion in Grandview, Missouri.

People across the city reported hearing a blast Tuesday night with some people, 13 miles away, saying they felt it.

The explosion was followed by a series of smaller ones. All coming from a lawncare business. City officials say ammunition may have caused the blasts.

Heavy smoke and flames engulfed the building, but firefighters have been waiting until it is safe to go inside.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been called to investigate.