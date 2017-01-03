× Missouri Gov.-elect Greitens adds lawmaker to top staffers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Columbia state lawmaker will be Missouri Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens’ deputy chief of staff.

Greitens on Tuesday announced he picked Republican Rep. Caleb Jones for the job. Jones will work alongside Greitens’ pick for chief of staff, Michael Roche of Anheuser-Busch.

Greitens has never before held public office and says he’ll pick outsiders to lead state government. Jones has served in the House since 2011 and will bring government experience to Greitens’ administration.

A press release from the House says Jones’ legislative successor will be picked during a special election after the 36-year-old leaves office.

The legislative session begins Wednesday, and Greitens’ inauguration is Jan. 9.