Missouri woman convicted of running down, killing boyfriend

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) – An eastern Missouri woman has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter for running down and killing her boyfriend with her sport utility vehicle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 53-year-old Paulette Lee Eaker of Winfield faces sentencing Feb. 10 following her voluntary manslaughter conviction in December. The case was heard in Hannibal on a change of venue from Lincoln County.

Eaker was originally charged with second-degree murder. Police say Eaker struck and killed 52-year-old William Solomon Horstman with her SUV in April 2015 because he wouldn’t move out of her way.

He was found unconscious after crawling to his car along the side of a road near his home. He died a short time later.

