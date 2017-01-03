Visiting Florida couple’s truck stolen in Holly Hills neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A Florida woman visiting St. Louis for the holidays says someone stole her prized truck.

Maryann Sticka and her husband discovered their distinctive 2003 blue Dodge Ram with big red stripes was stolen New Year’s Day in the 6100 block of Marwinette Avenue, located in the Holly Hills neighborhood.

Sticka says the stolen truck was locked. The thieves also made off with Christmas gifts, tools, electronics, and key documents that were being stored in the truck. The story gets even stranger from there.

“There was another truck, apparently, that the thieves dropped off in our neighbor’s driveway,” Sticka said. “They left it running, the door open. It was a blue Dodge Ram like my husband’s and they left it there.”

“My husband has doctors’ appointments next week, so we can get our vehicle back, so we can go home.”

The other truck left behind was also stolen in the city. The owners of that truck have since gone to police and claimed the vehicle. But all Sticka wants is a way back home.

“Give us our truck back. We want to go home. We’re tired of the cold. We want to go back to our 80-degree weather,” she said.

Anyone with information on the location of the stolen truck is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.