The Winter Classic was a success at Busch Stadium for the Blues, a sell out crowd and a 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. Now it's time to go back inside for hockey and resuming their season. The Blues resume their current six game home stand on Thursday night at Scottrade Center against the Carolina Hurricanes. It's game four of the six game set. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was at Blues practice focusing in on the Blues after thoughts o0f the Winter Classic and determination to be more consistent.

After practice, the Blues announced that forward Ty Rattie had been claimed off waivers by oddly enough, their next opponent, the Hurricanes. Rattie had played in just four games this season with the Blues.