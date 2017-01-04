Bomb and Arson called for house fire in Hillsdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSDALE, MO (KTVI) – Wednesday 3 children were injured in a house fire in Hillsdale. The blaze happened at a house in the 6500 block on Jesse Jackson Avenue around 9:45 pm.

Firefighters on the scene say 9 people were in the house, all of whom got out safely.

The 3 children, one that is only 2-days old are being treated for smoke inhalation.

A fire chief on the scene said that one of the children alerted an adult that they smell gasoline. That adult tracked the smell to a back-door, opened the door and flames burst through the doorway.

St. Louis County Bomb and Arson has been called to help in the investigation of the fire.