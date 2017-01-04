Columbia residents bracing for winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, MO (KTVI) – It appears a winter storm headed to the St. Louis Metro Area is on track to hit Columbia, Missouri before it arrives here.

At an Ace Hardware store on the west side of Columbia people are buying snow shovels, gloves, salt and ice melt. Everything thing they need to prepare for the approaching storm.

People say it was not a very snowy season last year and this will be the first snow event of the winter. “We had the freak ice storm or ice situation a couple weeks ago and just didn`t want to get stuck without salt or a shovel or a sled.”