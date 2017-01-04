Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…Thursday…January 5, 2017

A fast round of snow on Thursday morning…running with a modified Alberta Clipper…not a lot of wind with this system but it will bring a dry, powder type snow…prime time Midnight to 10am on Thursday…the roads will be cold, as will the air temperatures…so an all snow event.. over the metro STL 2 maybe 3 inches…a little less to the north and to the south. The air behind the clipper is just plain cold and dry…very cold weather Thursday, Friday and over the weekend…a warm up on the way for early next week. Slow down and take it easy.