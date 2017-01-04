× Driver charged with second-degree murder in deadly crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A man has been charged with causing a deadly mid-Missouri crash while on probation for being a persistent driving while intoxicated offender.

Thirty-three-year-old Joshua Keller made his first court appearance Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Sebastian Sneed, of Columbia. No attorney is listed for Keller in online court records.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the crash happened Friday while Keller was attempting to pass another vehicle. After Sneed’s vehicle landed upside down in a ditch, a 6-year-old relative crawled out of the wreckage and was treated for minor injuries. Keller also is charged wih second-degree assault.

An officer wrote in the probable cause statement that an open whiskey bottle was found in Keller’s car and that his speech was slurred.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune