Endangered Person Advisory issued for Moscow Mills teen

(KTVI) – The Missouri Highway Patrol and Moscow Mills Police Department are asking for the publics’ help to track down a teenage runaway. An endangered person advisory was issued for 14-year-old Chyann Hodge who left her home early this morning with a packed bag, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Chyann is 5 foot 3 inches, 160 pounds, with black hair, and blues eyes.

Anyone knowing where she might be, is asked to contact the Moscow Mills Police Department at 636-356-4612 or contact your local law enforcement agency.