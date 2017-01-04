Father charged in accident that killed his 3-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Wednesday the Missouri State Highway Patrol brought charges against 32-year-old James A. Luksza of Farmington Missouri in connection to a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon that killed one of his sons in Bonne Terre Missouri.

The accident killed 3-year-old Chasen Luksza and seriously injured 5-year-old James Luksza, who is being treated at a St. Louis area hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol say Luksza was driving 2002 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 67 near Hedge Apple Lane, when traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Luksza is facing charges of possession of methamphetamines, driving while intoxicated (drugs), involuntary manslaughter, possession of marijuana under 35 grams, assault 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

This is not the first-time tragedy has struck this family.

In 2014 the boy’s cousin was struck and killed by a drunk driver.

Donald Tipton, 15-years-old, was standing by his mailbox waiting for the school bus when he was struck along Highway 30 in St. Clair.

The driver in that case was sentenced to eight years in prison.