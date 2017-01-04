Gas station armed robbery suspect still at large

AFFTON, MO (KTVI) – Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed an Affton-area gas station at gunpoint last fall.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a county police spokesman, the robbery took place November 23 around 10:10 p.m. at the BP gas station in the 8500 block of Morganford Road.

The suspect approached the attendant, displayed a gun, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect drove away in a late 1980s model BMW with a black top (possibly a convertible). Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-638-5550 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.