Illinois State Police issue winter weather advisory

COLLINSVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Thursday’s forecast for light snow across the greater St. Louis metropolitan area has authorities across the bi-state issuing safety reminders for drivers.

The Illinois State Police is asking drivers to keep the following winter weather safety tips in mind when behind the wheel:

Anticipate reduced visibility and watch for black ice when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and curves.

Avoid abrupt steering and braking and avoid tailgating by keeping a safe distance between vehicles.

Allow enough time for travel and advise others of travel itineraries.

Avoid unnecessary and sudden lane changes.

Always keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle’s fuel line from freezing.

Always wear a safety belt and keep a charged cell phone handy.

