ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Kevin and Kevin, one-on-one. They talk about the most poignant scene in the new film "Hidden Figures", which is when Costner's character tears down the sign for the "Colored Ladies Restroom."
Kevin’s Reel World: Kevin Costner
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Boo! A Madea Halloween
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Almost Christmas
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Natalie Portman is “Jackie”
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Warren Beatty
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Vince Vaughn, die hard Cubs fan
-
-
Kevin’s Reel World- Denial
-
Kevin’s Reel World – La La Land
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Aaron Eckhart Spills the Beans
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Loving
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Manchester by the Sea
-
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Nocturnal Animals
-
Kevin’s Reel World – The Birth of a Nation
-
Kevin’s Reel World – American Pastoral