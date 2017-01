× Man breaks into coin machine, tells police his wife has cancer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A St. Louis man arrested for breaking into a coin machine at a Eureka car wash told police he needed the money because his wife had cancer, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

According to court documents, the incident occurred the night of September 17, 2016 at the Best Car Wash on Sommer Lane.

Police apprehended a suspect, identified as 41-year-old Michael Brandt, and took him in for questioning. Prosecutors said Brandt confessed to breaking into the coin machine. When asked why he did it, Brandt told police his wife was sick and he needed money. Brandt then asked police to tell the owners of the car wash he was sorry for damaging their coin machine and taking the money.

Brandt was charged with one count of first-degree property damage. He remains jailed on $2,500 bond.